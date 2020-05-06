Mother's Day Card Ideas | How To Make A Beautiful Handmade Card For Your Mother

Mother’s Day is observed to celebrate the mothers in a family or to celebrate motherhood. Mother's day is one of the most popular days that are observed among the families. The modern Mother’s Day has its roots in the US. It was started by the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century.

Anna Jarvis campaigned to make Mother’s Day a recognized holiday in the US. Anna Jarvis started her campaign in the year 1905, the same year when her mother died. It was Woodrow Wilson who signed a proclamation that designated mother’s day to be celebrated on second Sunday of May and it was also declared a national holiday to honour mothers.

Mother’s Day is now celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 10, 2020. Mother’s Day is celebrated all over the world by showing affection towards mother. Here are some of the mother’s day card ideas that will help in designing greeting cards for Mother’s day this year.

Mother’s Day card ideas for a homemade greeting card

One can make use of buttons to make a greeting card. By using buttons one can avoid the mess created by markers or colours. Just some glue and buttons will do the trick for an amazing decorated card.

One can make tulip vessels on a card by simply cutting colourful papers into shapes of tulips and sticking them on a paper vessel.

Hand holding hearts is also one of the mother’s day card ideas that look beautiful and are super easy to make. One just needs to cut paper in shapes of hand and write a heartfelt note on the paper heart placed inside the hands.

