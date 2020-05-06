Mother's Day Card Ideas | How To Make A Beautiful Handmade Card For Your Mother

Quick links:
Mother’s Day is observed to celebrate the mothers in a family or to celebrate motherhood. Mother's day is one of the most popular days that are observed among the families. The modern Mother’s Day has its roots in the US. It was started by the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century.
Anna Jarvis campaigned to make Mother’s Day a recognized holiday in the US. Anna Jarvis started her campaign in the year 1905, the same year when her mother died. It was Woodrow Wilson who signed a proclamation that designated mother’s day to be celebrated on second Sunday of May and it was also declared a national holiday to honour mothers.
Also Read | Mother's Day Speech Ideas That Will Help You Write A Good Speech For The Occasion
Also Read | Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Grandmothers: List Of Helpful And Affordable Gift Ideas
Mother’s Day is now celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 10, 2020. Mother’s Day is celebrated all over the world by showing affection towards mother. Here are some of the mother’s day card ideas that will help in designing greeting cards for Mother’s day this year.
Also Read | Mother's Day 2020: Easy DIY Cake Recipes To Surprise Your Mother With
Also Read | Mother's Day Gifts For New Moms To Appreciate And Shower Them With Love And Care