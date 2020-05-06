Mother's Day 2020: DIY Eggless Cake Recipes To Make At Home Without Oven

Mother's Day is a celebration to honour the mothers in a family and celebrate motherhood. It is one of the most popular days in the world among families. On this day, kids consciously put efforts to remind their mothers how grateful and blessed they are to have them in their lives. Every year, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year it is falling on May 10th, 2020.

As the world is held under the clasps of COVID 19, this year's Mother's Day might have to be celebrated in a very different way than usual. Where you could have planned to take your mother out for lunch, movie, desserts, etc, none of that can happen amidst lockdown. Nonetheless, here are ways in which you can make the day as special as can be. After all, it is the feelings that matter and small gestures that make a big difference. Aside from helping your mother relax as much as possible on this day, you could surprise her with an easy homemade cake.

How to bake a cake for Mother's Day 2020

1) Vanilla Cake Recipe

Ingredients to prepare the batter.

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup caster sugar

4 1/2 tbsp melted unsalted butter

2 eggs, room temperature

3-4 tbsp warm milk

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract/ essence

Recipe:

Combine all the dry ingredients and add small cubes of butter. Mix it all with a whisk and then add egg, milk, butter, vanilla essence and mix well. Pour the batter in a bowl and bake it at 800 degree Celsius.

2) Cake without oven

If you do not have an oven or a microwave, you can still make a cake with the help of a pressure cooker. Grease a baking pan or a bowl with butter or oil. Make sure that the pan or bowl can fit inside the cooker you would be using for the cake.

For the batter: put 1 cup all-purpose flour, ¼ teaspoon salt, ½ cup sugar. Whisk the dry ingredients and keep aside.

Then, in a pan, put ¼ unsalted butter, ¼ cup oil, ¼ cup cocoa.

If you are using salted butter, then do not add salt in step one.

Add ½ cup water. Keep the pan on low flame and whisk all this till there are no lumps.

Bring just to boil over medium heat and stir continuously. Once the mixture comes to boil, immediately pour it into the flour mixture. Mix them well.

In the cooker, spread 1 cup salt evenly and then place a stand inside of the cooker and place your tray on it, which has the batter. Cover with a lid, cook for 30 to 40 minutes on low flame. Your cake is ready.

3) Eggless cake

Ingredients:

1½ cups All-Purpose Flour (Maida)

1 cup Curd (Plain Yogurt)

3/4 cup Granulated Sugar (or 1-2 tablespoons less)

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

1 teaspoon Baking Powder

1/2 cup Cooking Oil (any smell-less oil like sunflower oil)

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract or Vanilla Essence

Recipe:

Mix dry ingredients together and keep aside. Mix together curd and soda bi-carb in a bowl and keep aside. Heat ¼ cup of water, mix butter, sugar and hot water in a bowl and whisk it well. Add curd, flour and vanilla essence and mix until the batter is smooth. Put the mixture in a glass dish to microwave and bake for 4 minutes. Remove from microwave and the cake is ready.

Image Credits: Canva