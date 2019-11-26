Office Party Games: Fun Games To Play And Enjoy With Your Work Colleagues

For many people who work in an office environment, sometimes days can become long and boring because of the monotony. In such cases, organizing some interesting and joyful office, party games offer a diversion and can help recharge these employees. These games can be played at parties or just any usual boring day. They also work well in meetings, for a fun teatime diversion, or anytime when your group needs to have a bit of fun and break the mundane-

Also read | Christmas: A List Of Fun Games To Play While Hosting A Party At Your Workplace

Games to play at an Office party and enjoy

Musical Chairs

Many people consider Musical chairs as children’s games, but seriously adults will enjoy and have a great time playing this old favorite. Tell all your friends or colleagues to sit in a circle of chairs, and leaving one chair empty. Play some rocking music that is familiar to the group. As the music stops, whoever is not able to find a seat is out. Reduce the number of chairs one by one in each round of the game. The person remaining at the last wins the game.

Also read | 3 Indoor Games That Are Perfect To Build A Healthy Family Environment

Guess That Tune

Select some songs that people in your group are well-aware of. Play the song from the list of songs chosen, for five seconds. The one to call out the right title of the tune first is the winner.

Guess Who?

Tell all your friends to write their names on a slip of paper and put the slips into a box or basket. Firstly, each person picks a chit one by one from the box and uses words to define the person. Other people guess who is being described. This game can be played in teams, and a team member competes to see which player makes the fastest guess.

Also read | Family Bonding: Few Outdoor Activities You Can Enjoy With Your Cousins

Blind Artist

Make a pair of players and make them sit back to the back of each other. Now in this game, one player holds a picture, and the other player gets a blank piece of paper and a pen or pencil. The one with the picture describes the image, without giving any specific words or hints. The other player will try to understand and draw the image described. As the set time ends, the one who was drawing the picture will show the picture. The best picture which is represented will win the game.

Also read | Bollywood: Here Are The Best Children And Youth-oriented Movies