Capricorn Woman Personality Traits & Things That She Looks For In Her Partner

For a woman with the Capricorn sun-sign, romance is a serious business. These women are rather reserved and cautious when it comes to pursuing their love interest. This is the type of woman who goes after what she wants. It may take her a while to decide who and what exactly she wants, but once she does, nothing can stand in her way. She finds comfort and stability in being organized and precise in all matters. A Capricorn woman has a list of qualities or traits that she would want her partner to have. Read ahead to know all about it-

Also Read | Capricorn Horoscope For January 6, 2020 | Daily Prediction For Capricorn

Traits that a Capricorn woman looks for in her partner

Winning Her Trust

A Capricorn woman isn’t one of those who trusts easily. It'll take a while for a Capricorn woman to trust you enough to open up about her feelings and desires. She wishes for someone who patiently waits and wins her trust. In case she finds someone like that, she'll go out of her way to make her partner feel loved and needed. A Capricorn woman is very faithful and dependable. Her soft spot is her family and building a home will be of extreme importance to her. She'll spend a lot of time planning and talking about your future together.

Also Read | Horoscope: Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | January 6

Seeking His Mate

A Capricorn woman generally seeks a mate who has a mix of traditional as well as modern values. She wants a man who keeps her and their family as his first priority. A Capricorn woman is a great mother and wife and wishes to receive the same amount of love and an equal level of partnership and respect.

Also Read | Horoscope | Daily Love And Relationship Horoscope | January 05, 2020

Shy and Introverted

While a Capricorn female might display what could be termed as aggressive and bold behaviour, when it comes to romance, she wishes for someone who is much shyer and introverted. She is one of those who will never misinterpret shyness as a sign of being disinterested. She is very confident about how to express herself without looking snobbish.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Astrologer's Prediction Hinted At Sidharth-Rashami's Failed Relationship?

Never All Work

While Capricorn has one of the highest work ethics in the zodiac, she understands that a certain amount of play is necessary to maintain a balanced life. She wishes for a man who has determination, ambition, and playfulness. She believes in the phrase, ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’.