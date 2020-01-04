Bigg Boss 13: Astrologer's Prediction Hinted At Sidharth-Rashami's Failed Relationship?

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing some high-octane drama and entertainment for the viewers. The new season has been garnering a lot of popularity from the masses such that the viewers have also decided to extend the show for five more weeks. But if the show has been gaining some prominent limelight this season, this is because of the ongoing fight between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The two have indulged in some nasty and ugly altercations. According to media reports, Sidharth and Rashami were in a relationship which started on the sets of their show Dil Se Dil Tak. Things didn't end on a good note and that is why apparently, there is still bitterness between them.

Astrologer Prem Jyotish predicted the future of the contestants in the latest episode

Their conflict has been evidently visible inside the Bigg Boss house since the beginning. In the latest episode, astrologer Prem Jyotish entered the house to give some interesting predictions about the housemates on what the year 2020 has in store for them. He also had some valuable advice for all the contestants. When it was Sidharth's turn, the astrologer told him that he has suffered in the past for investing his trust and emotions into other people.

The astrologer also predicted that Arti may get married this year

This has further caused him grief in his life. Now, this is interesting to think whether Sidharth's prediction was related to his failed relationship with Rashami. Prem Jyotish also advised Sidharth to have some control over his anger and practice meditation. He was also given the prediction that the year 2020 will be a fortunate year for him when it comes to his career. The astrologer also had some interesting predictions for all the other housemates. He predicted that Arti Singh may tie the knot this year while Mahira Sharma may get an opportunity to achieve fame on an international level in the future.

