Rihanna's Get Together With The Ambani Family Is All About Celebrations And Sanatan Dharma

Global music and beauty icon Rihanna was hosted by the Ambani family for an intimate luncheon in Mumbai, marking a high-profile convergence of international celebrity influence and India's expanding luxury retail market. Rihanna was welcomed at the Ambani residence by Isha, Shloka, Radhika, and Anant Ambani. The gathering went beyond a social call, offering a curated cultural experience with presentations of Indian dance, traditional art, and heritage displays.

The visit coincides with a key business development, the official launch of Fenty Beauty in India through Reliance Retail. The brand will be available exclusively through the Reliance's beauty platform Tira and global retailer Sephora. The collaboration also positions Tira as a significant gateway for international brands entering the country. Images from the event show Rihanna interacting with the Ambani family in a setting adorned with floral arrangements and traditional artefacts, reflecting an immersive cultural theme.

The global star was also seen immersed in prayers at the Ambani family's home temple

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Rihanna's presence in Mumbai generated considerable excitement among fans. For the launch event, Rihanna made a bold fashion statement in a monochrome chartreuse outfit from the Mugler Fall 2026 collection. The striking look featured a flowing mock-neck top with long sleeves, paired with a matching ankle-length leather skirt that added drama and structure. Later, for the after-party, the singer changed into a black fit-and-flare jersey dress.

The outfit featured a high turtleneck, full sleeves and crocodile-style leather cut-outs that gave it a sharp, modern edge. She completed the look with multiple diamond rings, statement ear cuffs and a sparkling diamond hathphool by Manish Malhotra, adding a desi touch to the evening.

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