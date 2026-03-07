Rock Pigeons Causing Nuisance At Your Balcony? Drive Them Away With This Cheap Hack

Pigeons are slowly turning into a menace for those residing in high rise buildings. They perch on ledges, rooftops, window sills, air conditioning units and other elevated spots. They dirty the balconies and can also intrude in homes. If they get trapped in contraptions, then getting rid of them becomes a major issues. Sometimes, installing wires and plastic sheets may not keep them away entirely.

As per a viral video, they key to prevent rock pigeons from nesting in small and cramped up spaces in your house is aluminum foil, which can be found in your kitchen.

Rock pigeons perch and even nest in balconies and other cramped up spaces in homes | Image: Freepik

What to do with aluminum foil?

In the clip, a man explains that if pigeons frequently perch on your balcony, there may be an easy fix. Instead of installing a net, he suggests sticking pieces of aluminum foil along the ledges. According to the video, the shiny foil reflects sunlight into the pigeons’ eyes, making the spot uncomfortable for them to sit on.

The man even demonstrates his claims. In the video, he points out that pigeons gathered in his balcony are avoiding the area where the foil is placed. He also compares the cost of installing a balcony net, which he says can range up to ₹1500 for a 10-by-8 feet balcony. “If you don’t want to put a net, then this is the best way to solve this problem. And the most important thing is that the cost of putting a net is ₹1400 to ₹1500 for this 10 by 8 feet balcony. But everyone have foil in their home," he shared.

