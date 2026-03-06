Updated 6 March 2026 at 23:13 IST
Premature Greying Of Hair: Causes And Natural Ways To Take Care Of Your Locks
From stress to genetics and an unbalanced diet, various factor cause cause premature greying of hair.
Grey hair isn't just a sign of old age. Young people, even those who are in their early 20s are also experiencing greying of hair. People often attribute natural greying to pollution or the wrong hair products, but the reality is different. If you're also worried about premature greying, know some prominent reasons behind it and lifestyle changes you need to make.
Vitamin B-12 deficiency
True nourishment for hair lies within the body. Vitamin B-12 deficiency is the most common and overlooked cause behind greying of hair. This vitamin helps produce red blood cells, which carry oxygen to hair follicles. When the body lacks it, hair nutrition is disrupted and melanin production decreases, causing hair to lose its colour.
The role of genetics
Did your parents or grandparents' hair turn grey early in their age? Your genes determine how long the melanin in your hair remains active. Genetics is a factor that cannot be changed. If "early greying" is ingrained in your DNA, even the most expensive oil in the world won't prevent it.
The stress factor
Stress isn't just mental, it's also physical. When the balance between antioxidants and free radicals in the body is disrupted, oxidative stress occurs. This stress damages the body's cells. Smoking, pollution and excessive junk food increase toxins in the body, which prematurely kill hair pigment cells.
How immune system causes greying of hair
The body's immune system also attacks the hair roots. This not only causes hair loss, but also causes the new hair that grows to lack pigment and appear white. Thyroid problems can also cause hormonal imbalances, leading to premature greying of hair.
Natural ways to take care of your hair
– Include curry leaves, amla, walnuts and pumpkin seeds in your diet.
– Yoga and meditation reduce oxidative stress. This will reduce premature greying of your hair.
– Avoid frequent use of hair colouring products or heat treatments as they may cause greying of hair.
6 March 2026