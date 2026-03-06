Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 6 March 2026 at 23:13 IST

Premature Greying Of Hair: Causes And Natural Ways To Take Care Of Your Locks

From stress to genetics and an unbalanced diet, various factor cause cause premature greying of hair.

Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Genetics and stress can cause premature greying of hair
Genetics and stress can cause premature greying of hair | Image: Freepik

Grey hair isn't just a sign of old age. Young people, even those who are in their early 20s are also experiencing greying of hair. People often attribute natural greying to pollution or the wrong hair products, but the reality is different. If you're also worried about premature greying, know some prominent reasons behind it and lifestyle changes you need to make.

Also read: Men’s Grooming Tips As Season Takes A Turn

Vitamin B-12 deficiency

True nourishment for hair lies within the body. Vitamin B-12 deficiency is the most common and overlooked cause behind greying of hair. This vitamin helps produce red blood cells, which carry oxygen to hair follicles. When the body lacks it, hair nutrition is disrupted and melanin production decreases, causing hair to lose its colour.

Greying of hair is very common in young adults and even teens | Image: Freepik

Also read: Dark Circles Ruining Your Appearance? Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Them

Advertisement

The role of genetics

Did your parents or grandparents' hair turn grey early in their age? Your genes determine how long the melanin in your hair remains active. Genetics is a factor that cannot be changed. If "early greying" is ingrained in your DNA, even the most expensive oil in the world won't prevent it.

The stress factor

Stress isn't just mental, it's also physical. When the balance between antioxidants and free radicals in the body is disrupted, oxidative stress occurs. This stress damages the body's cells. Smoking, pollution and excessive junk food increase toxins in the body, which prematurely kill hair pigment cells.

Advertisement
If your family members expereinced premature greying of hair then you are likely to as well | Image: Freepik

How immune system causes greying of hair

The body's immune system also attacks the hair roots. This not only causes hair loss, but also causes the new hair that grows to lack pigment and appear white. Thyroid problems can also cause hormonal imbalances, leading to premature greying of hair.

Natural ways to take care of your hair

– Include curry leaves, amla, walnuts and pumpkin seeds in your diet.

– Yoga and meditation reduce oxidative stress. This will reduce premature greying of your hair.

– Avoid frequent use of hair colouring products or heat treatments as they may cause greying of hair.

Disclaimer: The methods, procedures and claims mentioned in this article are based on individual sources. Republic World does not claim the accuracy of the information provided in the article.  

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 6 March 2026 at 23:13 IST