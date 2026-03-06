Premature Greying Of Hair: Causes And Natural Ways To Take Care Of Your Locks

Grey hair isn't just a sign of old age. Young people, even those who are in their early 20s are also experiencing greying of hair. People often attribute natural greying to pollution or the wrong hair products, but the reality is different. If you're also worried about premature greying, know some prominent reasons behind it and lifestyle changes you need to make.

Vitamin B-12 deficiency

True nourishment for hair lies within the body. Vitamin B-12 deficiency is the most common and overlooked cause behind greying of hair. This vitamin helps produce red blood cells, which carry oxygen to hair follicles. When the body lacks it, hair nutrition is disrupted and melanin production decreases, causing hair to lose its colour.

The role of genetics

Did your parents or grandparents' hair turn grey early in their age? Your genes determine how long the melanin in your hair remains active. Genetics is a factor that cannot be changed. If "early greying" is ingrained in your DNA, even the most expensive oil in the world won't prevent it.

The stress factor

Stress isn't just mental, it's also physical. When the balance between antioxidants and free radicals in the body is disrupted, oxidative stress occurs. This stress damages the body's cells. Smoking, pollution and excessive junk food increase toxins in the body, which prematurely kill hair pigment cells.

How immune system causes greying of hair

The body's immune system also attacks the hair roots. This not only causes hair loss, but also causes the new hair that grows to lack pigment and appear white. Thyroid problems can also cause hormonal imbalances, leading to premature greying of hair.

Natural ways to take care of your hair

– Include curry leaves, amla, walnuts and pumpkin seeds in your diet.

– Yoga and meditation reduce oxidative stress. This will reduce premature greying of your hair.

– Avoid frequent use of hair colouring products or heat treatments as they may cause greying of hair.