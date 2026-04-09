Roses Withering In April? Here's A Guide To Care For Them This Summer

The rose plant makes for an aesthetically pleasing sight. In many parts of the world, rose gardens are a popular tourist destination. Its red and pink blossoms, along with their enchanting fragrance, are adored by everyone. However, proper care is essential to keep the rose plant laden with flowers.

People often complain that while their roses bloomed profusely during the winter, the flowers began to shrink—or the plant stopped producing blooms entirely—as soon as summer set in. If you, too, are grappling with this issue, do not despair. Simply adopt these three easy measures, and watch as your garden becomes fragrant with the scent of roses, even amidst the scorching heat of April.

Roses bloom in winters and wither in summers | Image: Freepik

Pruning and deadheading

The primary rule for encouraging blooms on a rose plant is to remove old and withered growth.

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Deadheading: Do not allow flowers that have bloomed and subsequently withered to remain on the plant. Faded flowers continue to drain the plant's energy and initiate the process of seed formation. As soon as a flower begins to dry out, cut it off just below the bloom on the stem.

Regular cleaning: Remove any dried leaves that have fallen beneath the plant. Light pruning improves air circulation and helps sunlight penetrate within the plant, thereby stimulating the growth of new branches.

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Proper nutrition and fertilisation: The heat of Summers necessitates proper nutrition for the plant. During this period, prioritise organic fertilisers over chemical ones.

How to make organic fertilisers?

Banana peels and tea leaves: Potassium is vital for roses. Mix powdered dried banana peels or used tea leaves into the soil. This helps maintain the soil's pH balance, which is highly beneficial for roses.

Use of organic fertlisers can help roses bloom in summers | Image: Freepik

Cow dung manure or Vermicompost: Once a month, add two handfuls of well-decomposed cow dung manure to the plant. This serves as an excellent source of nitrogen, which helps keep the leaves lush and green while strengthening the root system.

Watering and mulching

The intense sunlight of April causes the soil to lose its moisture very rapidly. Rose roots require coolness and moisture.

Mulching: Spread a layer of dry grass, sugarcane bagasse or sawdust over the soil surrounding the plant. This practice is known as mulching. It prevents moisture from evaporating and protects the roots from direct sunlight.

Water plants during the right time: Always water either in the morning before sunrise or in the evening after sunset. Remember to water only when the top layer of the soil in the pot has dried out, but do not wait for the soil to become completely harden. Put water directly to the soil rather than pouring it over the plant itself. Doing so reduces the risk of fungal infections and diseases.

Adequate sunlight is essential