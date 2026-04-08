Kitchen Counter Sticky Despite Regular Cleaning? Here's How To Get Rid Of Stubborn Oil And Grease Stains

If your kitchen countertop remains sticky despite being cleaned daily, it indicates that a layer of oil and grease is gradually accumulating. This issue is common in almost every household, particularly in kitchens where meals are prepared regularly. However, this stubborn grime can be eliminated using a few simple methods.

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The nature of sticky grime on kitchen counters

The reason behind stickiness on kitchen tops is the use of oil during cooking. During frying, tempering or grilling, tiny oil particles disperse into the air and settle on the countertops, walls and stovetop. Over time, this layer becomes sticky and cannot be removed through routine cleaning alone. The easiest way to tackle this is by using dishwashing liquid and hot water. Fill a bowl with hot water, add a small amount of dishwashing liquid and thoroughly wipe down the countertop using a cloth. This helps loosen oil particles quickly, making it easy to clean off.

Cooking with oil leads to stains in the kitchen | Image: Freepik

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What to do about heavy buildup of oil stains?

If the grime buildup is particularly heavy, baking soda can help. Create a paste by mixing baking soda with a little water, apply it to the countertop, and let it sit for a few minutes. Afterward, scrub gently and wipe it clean with fresh water. This method effectively removes even the most stubborn oil stains. White vinegar also serves as an excellent natural cleaner that can help in removal of oil stains. Mix equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle, spray the solution onto the surface and wipe it clean with a cloth after allowing it to sit for a short while. This cuts through the grease and leaves the countertop sparkling clean.

Baking Soda and lemon

For particularly stubborn stains, a combination of baking soda and lemon is highly effective. Sprinkle baking soda over the affected area, squeeze fresh lemon juice over it and scrub gently. This method not only cleans the surface but also helps eliminate unpleasant odours.

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Oil splatter can cause permanent stains in the kitchen | Image: Freepik

How to prevent accumulation of oil stains?

– Consider using a splatter guard while cooking to prevent oil from splattering and spreading across the kitchen.

– Maintain a routine of light daily cleaning to prevent dirt and grime from accumulating in the first place.