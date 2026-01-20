Oscars 2026 Nominations: When And Where To Live Stream 98th Academy Awards Final Shortlist Announcement

Oscars nominations will be announced on January 22 | Image: Republic

The 98th Academy Awards will be held in mid March. Before that, the final shortlist of nominees who will compete at the 2026 edition of the Oscars will be revealed. The Academy members have cast their votes, and now the names of the final contenders will be announced soon. Here are all the live streaming details for Oscars 2026 nomination announcement.

Who will announce the Oscars 2026 nominees?

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple and Peacemaker) and Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry) will announce the nominees in all categories from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Oscars nominations will be announced on January 22 | Image: Instagram

How many categories will there be at Oscars 2026?

Nominees in 24 categories will compete for the coveted Academy Award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, to be held in March. This year, for the first time, Best Casting, which celebrates a film's casting director(s), Oscar will also be given.

When will Oscars 2026 nominations be announced?

In India, the Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22.

Oscars 2026 will be held at The Dolby Theatre on March 16 | Image: X

What time will Oscars 2026 nominations be revealed?

The live streaming of the Oscars 2026 shortlist announcement will start at 6.30 pm on Thursday.

Where to watch Oscars 2026 nominations?

Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), ABC's Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu are going to stream the Oscars shortlist announcement. In India, nominations can be watched live on JioHotstar.

Is India competing at Oscars 2026?

For the Oscars 2026, India's official entry is director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which is shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category.

Homebound will compete against 14 other movies in the Best International Film category | Image: Instagram