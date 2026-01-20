Updated 20 January 2026 at 22:54 IST
Oscars 2026 Nominations: When And Where To Live Stream 98th Academy Awards Final Shortlist Announcement
Academy Awards nominees in 24 categories will be revealed by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 22.
The 98th Academy Awards will be held in mid March. Before that, the final shortlist of nominees who will compete at the 2026 edition of the Oscars will be revealed. The Academy members have cast their votes, and now the names of the final contenders will be announced soon. Here are all the live streaming details for Oscars 2026 nomination announcement.
Who will announce the Oscars 2026 nominees?
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple and Peacemaker) and Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry) will announce the nominees in all categories from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
How many categories will there be at Oscars 2026?
Nominees in 24 categories will compete for the coveted Academy Award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, to be held in March. This year, for the first time, Best Casting, which celebrates a film's casting director(s), Oscar will also be given.
When will Oscars 2026 nominations be announced?
In India, the Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22.
What time will Oscars 2026 nominations be revealed?
The live streaming of the Oscars 2026 shortlist announcement will start at 6.30 pm on Thursday.
Where to watch Oscars 2026 nominations?
Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), ABC's Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu are going to stream the Oscars shortlist announcement. In India, nominations can be watched live on JioHotstar.
Is India competing at Oscars 2026?
For the Oscars 2026, India's official entry is director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which is shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category.
Additionally, multiple Indian films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great, Mahavatar Narsimha and Tourist Family have qualified for the Best Picture reminder list.
