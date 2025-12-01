Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding Looks Decoded: Actress Turns Traditional Bride In Red, Director Compliments Her In Ivory | Image: X

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding: Magical moments and new beginnings unfolded as Samantha tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The couple exchanged vows on Monday morning in an intimate gathering attended only by close friends and family.

The wedding took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre early in the morning. The ceremony remained deliberately low-key, with just 30 guests present for the rituals.

The first photo shows Raj placing a ring on Samantha’s finger as they stand before Linga Bhairavi. Another picture captures her holding him close while showing off her large diamond ring.

In the dreamy photos shared by the Citadel actress, she wears a Kanjivaram Jacquard red embroidered saree, creating a classic bridal look for the intimate ceremony. The saree features a gold thread woven along the border.

She chose minimal make-up but paired it with heavy gold jewellery. Her necklace, bangles and earrings stand out, and she also applied mehendi. She tied her hair in a bun adorned with a gajra. Her huge diamond ring also draws plenty of attention in the photos.

Raj Nidimoru, meanwhile, wore an ivory three-piece set consisting of a kurta, pyjama and Nehru jacket.

