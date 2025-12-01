Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Are Now Married! Actress Shares First Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have tied the knot. The actor-director couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with limited guests. Only friends and family were reported to have attended the ceremony held at Isha Foundation, Coimbatore. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the wedding ceremony.



Putting all speculations to rest, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the wedding ceremony. In the breathtaking shots, the couple could be seen looking their stylish best in traditional Indian outfits. For her big day, the Kushi actress wore a traditional red saree, teamed with a matching blouse. She wore her hair in a neat bun and adorned it with a gajra.

Image: Instagram

The actress completed her look by wearing heavy, traditional jewellery. However, it was her massive diamond ring that truly stood out. The rock was cut in the shape of a diamond and shone bright on Samantha's finger. The actress also completed her traditional bridal look by putting henna on her hands and feet.



Image: Instagram

Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, wore a simple white kurta-pyjama set. He teamed the look with a golden half jacket. The wedding pictures of the couple were shared by Samantha, accompanied by the current date in the caption. The photos are now doing the rounds on social media.



Image: Instagram