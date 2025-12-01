Updated 1 December 2025 at 14:16 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Are Now Married! Actress Shares First Photos
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Coimbatore. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the celebration.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have tied the knot. The actor-director couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with limited guests. Only friends and family were reported to have attended the ceremony held at Isha Foundation, Coimbatore. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the wedding ceremony.
Putting all speculations to rest, Samantha took to her Instagram account to share the first photos from the wedding ceremony. In the breathtaking shots, the couple could be seen looking their stylish best in traditional Indian outfits. For her big day, the Kushi actress wore a traditional red saree, teamed with a matching blouse. She wore her hair in a neat bun and adorned it with a gajra.
The actress completed her look by wearing heavy, traditional jewellery. However, it was her massive diamond ring that truly stood out. The rock was cut in the shape of a diamond and shone bright on Samantha's finger. The actress also completed her traditional bridal look by putting henna on her hands and feet.
Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, wore a simple white kurta-pyjama set. He teamed the look with a golden half jacket. The wedding pictures of the couple were shared by Samantha, accompanied by the current date in the caption. The photos are now doing the rounds on social media.
The official confirmation comes days after the couple were rumoured to be dating. For the past year, Samantha and Raj were often spotted spending time together. However, they never confirmed being in a relationship. Only earlier this year, Samantha began uploading photos with Raj on her official Instagram, fuelling speculations about their relationship. For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya and Raj Nidimoru was married to Shyamalli De. As per reports, both the former couple got divorced in 2022.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 1 December 2025 at 13:54 IST