Shin Eun Soo, Yoo Seon Ho Confirm Relationship Ahead Of Valentine's Week

Popular Korean stars Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho are confirmed to be dating. The official announcement regarding their relationship status came from their respective agencies. This has put months of speculation to rest.

Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho have reportedly been together for three months now | Image: X

Eun Soo, 23, debuted in 2016 in the film Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned. Her popular K-dramas include The Legend of the Blue Sea, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Chang-ok's Letter and Light Shop. Seon Ho, 24, is an actor, singer and model. He was a contestant on the survival reality show Produce 101 season 2, and has since appeared on several variety shows. He began acting in 2017, featuring in dramas like Mischievous Detectives, Under the Queen's Umbrella, Doctor Lawyer and more. Both Eun Soo and Seon Ho are accomplished actors in their own right and fans have been shipping them together since their relationship has been confirmed.

Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho are being shipped online as an unlikely couple | Image: X

Just a few days back, reports gained pace that Eun Soo and Seon Ho met at a gathering of close friends and have since been in a relationship. As per the Korean media, the couple has been together for around three months. As speculation began circulating around their dating timeline, Eun Soo’s agency Management SOOP and Seon Ho’s agency Hiin Entertainment both commented, “It is true that they are in a relationship.”

