Shin Eun Soo, Yoo Seon Ho Confirm Relationship Ahead Of Valentine's Week
The 2002-born stars began their relationship late last year and are now three months in. It is said that they met at a party and got close to each other.
Popular Korean stars Shin Eun Soo and Yoo Seon Ho are confirmed to be dating. The official announcement regarding their relationship status came from their respective agencies. This has put months of speculation to rest.
Eun Soo, 23, debuted in 2016 in the film Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned. Her popular K-dramas include The Legend of the Blue Sea, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Chang-ok's Letter and Light Shop. Seon Ho, 24, is an actor, singer and model. He was a contestant on the survival reality show Produce 101 season 2, and has since appeared on several variety shows. He began acting in 2017, featuring in dramas like Mischievous Detectives, Under the Queen's Umbrella, Doctor Lawyer and more. Both Eun Soo and Seon Ho are accomplished actors in their own right and fans have been shipping them together since their relationship has been confirmed.
Just a few days back, reports gained pace that Eun Soo and Seon Ho met at a gathering of close friends and have since been in a relationship. As per the Korean media, the couple has been together for around three months. As speculation began circulating around their dating timeline, Eun Soo’s agency Management SOOP and Seon Ho’s agency Hiin Entertainment both commented, “It is true that they are in a relationship.”
Meanwhile, as the Valentine's Week is approaching, another popular Korean pair has also been confirmed to be in a relationship. As confirmed by their respective agencies, popular musical Hamlet: Alive co-stars Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah are also dating each other. While their relationship has only been confirmed now, it is believed that they are romantically involved since years now.
