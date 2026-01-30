Hamlet Alive Co-stars Bae Na Ra And Han Jae Ah Are Dating, Agencies Confirm Ahead Of Valentine's Week

Popular Korean stars Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah are confirmed to be dating. It appears that the cupid has struck another celebrity couple ahead of the Valentine's Week. Previously, Shin Eun Soo (Love Untangled) and Yoo Seon Ho's (Mischievous Detectives) agencies affirmed that they are together and have been dating since the past three months. Now, Bae Na Ra and Han Jae Ah's relationship has also been confirmed, much to the happiness of their fans.

Sometime back, SPOTV shared that DP season 2 actor Bae Na Ra is in a relationship with fellow musical actress Han Jae Ah. Their respective agencies soon put speculation to rest by confirming that they are dating. They are said to have met while performing together and went on to develop a strong bond. It has been reported that they went from co-stars to lovers during their overlapping schedules for Grease (2019) and Garden of Rapacini, which is on air. Surprisingly, Bae Na Ra And Han Jae Ah have been together for some years and managed to keep their romance low-key and out of the public eye.

Bae Na Ra (L) And Han Jae Ah have featured in the musical Hamlet: Alive together | Image: X

Advertisement

Bae Na Ra’s agency YY Entertainment confirmed his relationship to Star Today, commenting, "The two are happily dating." Han Jae Ah’s agency, Big Boss Entertainment, shared, "It is true that they are currently seeing each other."

Bae Na Ra, 35, started off with musical acting over a decade ago and has since been part of popular titles like Jack the Ripper, Zorro, Frankenstein and more. Bae Na Ra's portrayal of Jang Sung Min in DP2, a cameo role, was much discussed on social media. He has since appeared in Evilive, Weak Hero Class 2, Tastefully Yours, Would You Marry Me? and The Manipulated. WONDERfools is set to be his next Korean drama. With his partner Han Jae Ah, Bae Na Ra has featured in the popular musical Hamlet: Alive.

Advertisement

Bae Na Ra And Han Jae Ah have been dating for some years now | Image: X