Amazon Quiz Answers: Amazon Reward Fest Quiz – Answer & Win ₹25000

Amazon quiz answers December 19 to 'Rewards fest' is here. Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'Huawei Y9 Prime smartphone'.

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Reward Fest Quiz:

This is Amazon App Only Offer, So We Suggest You Use & Install The Amazon Android Or iOS App

1, Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store

2. Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account

3. How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Reward Fest banner scroll down> Reward Fest Quiz

4. Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Amazon quiz answers to 'Rewards fest'

Question 1 – During ‘Rewards Fest’ on Amazon, you can avail exciting cashback offers on payments for each of the below on Amazon, except….. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: Paying for Poker debts

Question 2 – Tickets for which of the below Cannot be booked on Amazon?

Answer: Space shuttle to Mars

Question 3 – When is Rewards Fest on Amazon?

Answer: 21st – 24th December

Question 4 – Which of the below can you do on the Amazon app?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5 – You can pay on Swiggy, IRCTC, BookMyShow using Amazon Pay, while also availing exclusive cashback offers on each.

Answer: True

