Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 18 | Win A 'Huawei Y9 Prime Smartphone'

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'Huawei Y9 Prime smartphone'.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers to win a 'Huawei Y9 Prime smartphone'.

1) Which of these movies was also referred to during production as ‘Bond 25’? (Hint: It will be 25th James Bond film).

Answer: No Time to Die



2) Going into the auction for the 2020 IPL, which of these players was not retained by his team?

Answer: Chris Lynn



3) Dilma Rousseff, born on 14th December 1947, served as the President of which country before being impeached?

Answer: Brazil



4) Hand in Hand 2019’ that began in Meghalaya from December 7th is a joint military exercise of India and which country

Answer: China



5) The recently released ‘Pati Patni aur Woh’ is a remake of a 1978 movie starring which of these actors in the lead role?

Answer: Sanjeev Kumar

