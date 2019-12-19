Amazon Quiz Answers Today: December 19 | Win An 'OPPO A9 2020'

Amazon quiz December 19 answers are here. Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win an 'OPPO A9 2020'.

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Question 1 – In which of these color variants OPPO A9 2020 NOT available?

Answer – Caramel Cola

Question 2 – OPPO A9 2020 Vanilla mint edition has __ MP rear camera. (Fill in the blank)

Answers – 48 MP

Question 3 – What is the battery capacity of OPPO A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition?

Answer – 5000 mAh

Question 4 – What type of special charging does OPPO A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Editon have?

Answers – Reverse Charging

Question 5 – Which of these is NOT a feature of OPPO A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition?

Answer – Bullet Proof

