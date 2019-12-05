Amazon Quiz Answers Today: December 5 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win 'Rs.20,000'.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for December 5, 2019

Answer and win Rs. 20,000

1. What is the name of the NASA Program that intends to land the first man and woman on the moon by 2024?

Dawn

Themis

Artemis

Orion

Answer: Artemis

2. Which medical student is slated to make her Bollywood debut in 2020, in a movie about Prithviraj Chauhan, opposite Akshay Kumar?

Ashwami Manjrekar

Sanjana Sanghi

Manushi Chillar

Nupur Sanon

Answer: Manushi Chillar

3. Which word often used in politics is also the name for a group of Cheetahs?

Motion

Cartel

Coalition

Parliament

Answer: Coalition

4. Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev recently broke the record for the highest attendance in tennis match. Where was the match played?

Santiago

London

Geneva

Mexico City

Answer: Mexico City

5. Kailasavadivoo Sivan is the current head of which of these government organizations?

ISRO

ASI

DRDO

BIS

Answer: ISRO

