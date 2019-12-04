Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 4 | Win A 'Nokia 7.2 Smartphone'

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'Nokia 7.2 Smartphone'.
1. The recent movie 'Ford vs Ferrari' is based on Ford's quest to win which famous event in auto racing?
Monaco Grand Prix
Indianapolis 500
24 Hours of Le Mans
Daytona 500
Answer: 24 Hours of Le Mans
2. Which cricket stadium hosted India's first-ever pink ball day/night test match against Bangladesh?
Eden Gardens
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Wankhede Stadium
DY Patil Stadium
Answer: Eden Gardens
3. Which corridor was opened for pilgrims, connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur with Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan?
Wagah Corridor
Kartarpur corridor
Kashmir corridor
Jaisalmer corridor
Answer: Kartarpur corridor
4. Which book, a sequel to a 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood called the 'The Handmaid's Tale', shared the Man Booker Prize in 2019 with 'Girl, woman, other?
Go set a Watchman
City of Girls
The Testaments
The institute
Answer: The Testaments
5. Posted by Chris Godfrey, which of these became the most- liked post ever on Instagram in 2019?
Photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter
Photo of Friends co-stars
Photo of an egg
Selena Gomez's selfie
Answer: Photo of an egg
