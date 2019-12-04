Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 4 | Win A 'Nokia 7.2 Smartphone'

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'Nokia 7.2 Smartphone'.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for December 4, 2019

1. The recent movie 'Ford vs Ferrari' is based on Ford's quest to win which famous event in auto racing?

Monaco Grand Prix

Indianapolis 500

24 Hours of Le Mans

Daytona 500

Answer: 24 Hours of Le Mans

2. Which cricket stadium hosted India's first-ever pink ball day/night test match against Bangladesh?

Eden Gardens

Arun Jaitley Stadium

Wankhede Stadium

DY Patil Stadium

Answer: Eden Gardens

3. Which corridor was opened for pilgrims, connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur with Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan?

Wagah Corridor

Kartarpur corridor

Kashmir corridor

Jaisalmer corridor

Answer: Kartarpur corridor

4. Which book, a sequel to a 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood called the 'The Handmaid's Tale', shared the Man Booker Prize in 2019 with 'Girl, woman, other?

Go set a Watchman

City of Girls

The Testaments

The institute

Answer: The Testaments

5. Posted by Chris Godfrey, which of these became the most- liked post ever on Instagram in 2019?

Photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter

Photo of Friends co-stars

Photo of an egg

Selena Gomez's selfie

Answer: Photo of an egg

