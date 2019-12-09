Amazon Quiz Today: ‘Amazon Karigar Quiz’ | Answer And Win Rs. 25,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for 'Amazon Karigar Quiz' to win ‘Rs. 25,000'.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon Karigar Quiz answers

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today: ‘Green Earth Quiz’ Answer And Win Rs. 20,000

Question 1) _______ Is A Program Run By Amazon To Give Prominence To India’s Rich Handicrafts Heritage. Featuring Over 50,000+ Products, Including Unique Art & Crafts From 20 States In India, It Enables Weavers And Artisans To Showcase ‘Made In India’ Products To Customers.

Answer: Karigar

Question 2) Jaipur, The Pink City, Is Known For A Form Of Pottery Identified By A Particular Colour. Which Colour Is This?

Answer: Blue

Question 3) Which Of These Iconic Handloom Styles Or Products Is Also The Name Of A Song Composed By Amit Trivedi For The Bollywood Movie ‘Fitoor’?

Answer: Pashmina

Question 4) The Currently Ongoing ‘All India Handicrafts Week’ Is Celebrated Every Year By The Government Of India Between 8th To 14th December To Celebrate, Raise Awareness And Support Handicrafts And Artisans All Across The Country.

Answer: True

Question 5) To Celebrate The All India Handicrafts Week, Amazon Karigar Has Launched The _______ Store Featuring 50,000+ Handicraft Products From Across 20+ States Of India.

Answer: Handicraft Bazaar

