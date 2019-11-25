Amazon Quiz Today: ‘Green Earth Quiz’ Answer And Win Rs. 20,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for 'Green Earth Quiz' to win ‘Rs. 20,000'.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon Green Earth Quiz answers

1. Where does the majority of plastic waste end up?

a) Oceans

b) Burned for energy

c) Landfills

d) Recycled

Answer: Oceans

2. By when has Amazon India committed to eliminate single-use plastic from all their packaging?

a) 2020

b) 2030

c) 2022

d) 2025

Answer: 2020

3. How many million tons of plastic are dumped in our oceans every year?

a) 8 Million Tons

b) 50 Million Tons

c) 20 Million Tons

d) 1 Million Tons

Answer: 8 Million Tons

4. Amazon India has taken major efforts in reducing the use of single use plastic. Currently what percentage of the packaging in Amazon India Fulfilment Centers Is single use plastic?

a) 10%

b) 7%

c) 50%

d) 15%

Answer: 7%

5. Amazon has a vision to make all Amazon shipments net zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net zero carbon by 2030. What is the name given to this initiative?

a) Zero plastic

b) Green amazon

c) Shipment Zero

d) Plastic free amazon

Answer: Shipment Zero

