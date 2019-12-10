Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 10 | Win A 'Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera'

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'Canon M200 mirrorless camera'.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for December 10, 2019

1. The upcoming Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 stars the daughter of which of these Bollywood directors?

Answer: Mahesh Manjrekar

2. Oprah Winfrey has globophobia and didn't enjoy one of her birthday parties because of this. What is globophobia the fear of?

Answer: Balloons

3. In which country did the Indian cricket team register their first-ever test series win in early 2019?

Answer: Australia

4. Shawn Carter born on December 4 is hip-hop's first billionaire as per Forbes. By what name is he better known in the music industry and around the world?

Answer: Jay Z

5. Which country has announced plans of moving its capital from its richest Island Java to an unnamed city in Borneo?

Answer: Indonesia

