Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 9| Answer And Win Rs. 15,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win Rs.15,000

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for December 9, 2019

Question 1) As per a recent Amazon original web series, what is the name of the wedding planning agency run by Karan Mehra and Tara Khanna?

A Royal Affair

Harmony

Made in heaven

It’s never too late

Answer: Made in Heaven

Question 2) Which of these is a nationwide initiative to immunize children and pregnant women against eight vaccine-preventable diseases?

Jeevan Jyoti

Indradhanush

Kaushal Vikas

Ausadhi Yojana

Answer: Indradhanush

Question 3) Abiy Ahmed, the recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Peace is the Prime Minister of which country?

Egypt

Tunisia

Ethiopia

Yemen

Answer: Ethiopia

Question 4) If a blacksmith works with iron, what does a red smith work with?

Clay

Gold

Copper

Steel

Answer: Copper

Question 5) Motifs of which of these appear on the new 50 rupee notes issued by RBI?

Rani Ki Vav

Stone chariot of Hampi

Sanchi stupa

Konark Sun Temple

Answer: Stone Chariot of Hampi

