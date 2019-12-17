Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 17 | Win A 'Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera'

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera'.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers to win a 'Fujifilm X-A7 mirrorless camera'

Q1) Which is the only flag in the world representing a country to feature a sinking ship?

Answer: Bermuda

Q2) The Konark temple appears on the reverse side of the bank note of which denomination?

Answer: INR 10

Q3) His movie 'Dhoom' popularized the Suzuki Hayabusa more than ever among the Indian audiences. Since then he has gone on to work in many more Bollywood movies. He is also a successful model and film producer. He celebrates his birthday today. Who is he?

Answer: John Abraham

Q4) The CIMON - an AI working with astronauts on the International Space Station was developed by which organisation?

Answer: IBM

Q5) Which entity bought by Reliance, is considered the oldest toy shop in the world?

Answer: Hamleys

