Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 6 | Win A 'Sony Playstation 4'

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'Sony Playstation 4'.
There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
1. What is the name of India's first indigenously built combat jet?
Chetak
Kiran
Tejas
Marut
Answer: Tejas
2. Which Indian industrialist topped the Forbes list of the World's richest sports team owners in 2019?
Kalanithi Maran
Mukesh Ambani
Mohit Burman
Ness Wadia
Answer: Mukesh Ambani
3. Arjun Kapoor would be seen in the role of which of these military figures in a 2019 movie directed by Ashutosh Gowariker?
Sadashiv Rao Bhau
Humayun
Chhatrapati Shivaji
Nana Saheb
Answer: Sadashiv Rao Bhau
4. Famous for another role, which leader born on 3rd December was India's Minister for Food & Agriculture from August 1947- April 1952?
Rajendra Prasad
Bhim Rao Ambedkar
Gulzarilal Nanda
Sarvapali Radhakrishnan
Answer: Rajendra Prasad
5. In 2018, the new bank note of which denomination was launched in chocolate brown colour?
INR 10
INR 20
INR 5
INR 50
Answer: INR 10
