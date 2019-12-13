The Debate
The Debate
Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 13 | Answer And Win A GoPro Hero 8

Amazon Quiz today answers to today's contest are here. Answer the questions and win a 'GoPro Hero 8'. Read the below-given details to win the deal on Amazon

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amazon quiz today

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'GoPro Hero 8'

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers to win a GoPro hero 8

Which India City hosted India’s first game between to NBA teams?

  • Ahmedabad
  • Mumbai
  • Chennai
  • Bangalore

Answer: Mumbai

Which Indian classical musician has recently got a minor planet named after him?

  • Shivakumar Sharma
  • Pandit Jasraj
  • Bhimsen Joshi
  • Ravi Shankar

Answer: Pandit Jasraj

NASA’s Rover opportunity was declared dead in 2019 after spending 15 years on which planet?

  • Mars
  • Jupiter
  • Saturn
  • Mercury

Answer: Mars

Which actor shared the 2019 National Film Award for the Best Actor along with Aysuhmann Khurrana?

  • Akshay Kumar
  • Amitabh Bachchan
  • Vicky Kaushal
  • Riddhi Sen

Answer: Vicky Kaushal

Which Footballer was Awarded The Ballon d’Or for a record 6th time recently?

  • Kylian Mbappe
  • Christiano Ronaldo
  • Lionel Messi
  • Harry Kane

Answer: Lionel Messi

Published:
