Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 13 | Answer And Win A GoPro Hero 8

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a 'GoPro Hero 8'

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers to win a GoPro hero 8

Which India City hosted India’s first game between to NBA teams?

Ahmedabad

Mumbai

Chennai

Bangalore

Answer: Mumbai

Which Indian classical musician has recently got a minor planet named after him?

Shivakumar Sharma

Pandit Jasraj

Bhimsen Joshi

Ravi Shankar

Answer: Pandit Jasraj

NASA’s Rover opportunity was declared dead in 2019 after spending 15 years on which planet?

Mars

Jupiter

Saturn

Mercury

Answer: Mars

Which actor shared the 2019 National Film Award for the Best Actor along with Aysuhmann Khurrana?

Akshay Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan

Vicky Kaushal

Riddhi Sen

Answer: Vicky Kaushal

Which Footballer was Awarded The Ballon d’Or for a record 6th time recently?

Kylian Mbappe

Christiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi

Harry Kane

Answer: Lionel Messi

