Amazon Quiz Today: December 19 Answer And Win 10000 Pay Balance

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win Rs. 10,000 Pay Balance.

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 10 | Win A 'Canon M200 Mirrorless Camera'

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers to win Rs. 10000 Pay Balance.

Question 1: Which iconic Indian institution is celebrating 100 years this year?

Answer: IIT BHU

Question 2: 34-year-old Sanna Marin from which country recently became the world’s youngest sitting prime minister?

Answer: Finland

Question 3: What is the topic of the COP25 conference, held recently over 12 days in Madrid?

Answer: Climate change

Question 4: Mominul Haque is the current captain of which nation’s Test cricket team?

Answer: Bangladesh

Question 5: Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Alphabet Inc.?

Answer: Sundar Pichai

