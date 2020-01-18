Amazon Sale 2020: Amazon Great Indian Sale Starting On January 18, 2020 At 12 Pm

Amazon India is back with its first major sale in 2020 i.e. The Amazon Great Indian Sale. The sale is set to start on January 19. But Amazon Prime members are in for a major advantage since these members will get to access the sale on January 18, 2020 at noon. Read on to know more details about this story.

Amazon Sale 2020 is back!

Amazon India is known for giving some major discounts to its customers. But one of the major sales that Amazon India organises is the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Amazon India has kicked off the new year with this first major sale.

Also read | It Is 'foolhardy' To Snub Investment Proposals: Congress On Goyal's Amazon Remarks

This Amazon sale 2020 is starting on January 19, but Amazon Prime members will avail its benefits a day early, since for these Prime customers the sale kick starts on January 18, 2020, at 12 pm. The Amazon Great Indian Sale is loaded with heavy discounts and offers. These discounts range in various categories.

Several smartphones from companies like Xiaomi, One Plus, Samsung, and Apple have discounts that stretch up to 40% off. Discounts on electronics like laptops, cameras, televisions, Bluetooth, speakers, and others have up to 60% off. Home appliances and essentials like water purifiers, mixer grinders, geysers, gas stoves, and others will be available at heavy discount prices of up to 80%. Apart from discounts on original items, even appliances that already have but need to replace like washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, and others also have up to 60% discount.

Also read | All Foreign Investments Must Adhere To Law Of The Land: Goyal On Amazon Row

Amazon Fashion is also playing a key role in this Amazon Sale 2020. Amazon India will be offering up to 80% off on apparels and other fashion essentials like smartwatches, footwear, sportswear. Apart from these fashion essentials, daily essentials also have an up to 70% discount.

Also read | ‘Investments Within Law’: Piyush Goyal Clarifies Day After 'Amazon Doing No Favour' Jibe

Also read | AR Rahman Says 'Welcome To Mumbai' As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Arrives In The City, See Pic

Image Courtesy: Amazon India Instagram