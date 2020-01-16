The Debate
AR Rahman Says 'Welcome To Mumbai' As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Arrives In The City, See Pic

Bollywood News

Amazon CEO arrived in Mumbai on the last day of his 3-day Indian tour to attend an Amazon Prime Video event where he will meet and greet Bollywood celebrities.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
AR Rahman

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has been making the headlines for his 3-day visit to India in which he has announced the e-commerce giant's future plans with their consumers in the Indian subcontinent. Bezos arrived in the city earlier on Thursday evening and was welcomed by the Oscar-winning Indian music composer AR Rahman as he shared a photo of himself with Jeff Bezos through his Twitter account. Bezos is scheduled to attend a mega event on Thursday evening which reportedly includes a fireside chat in the presence of many Bollywood celebrities.

Take a look at AR Rahman's post:

Watch | From rags to riches, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recalls his journey

An event known as SMBhav focussing on small and medium businesses in India had been organized keeping Bezos' visit in mind. The business summit was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on January 15 and 16. Jeff Bezos even posted a selfie with the Senior Vice President of Amazon India, Amit Agarwal and the crowd that participated in the summit.

Take a look:

On his arrival in India on January 14, Jeff Bezos paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He also showed off his kite-flying skills with a group of children on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Updates of the same were shared by Bezos through his Instagram account.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on

Read | Jeff Bezos flies kite with children on Makar Sankranti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on

Read | Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos likely to meet PM Modi, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Big plans for India

Meanwhile, Amazon has announced its plan to invest $1 billion in India to “digitally enable” micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and traders across India. Bezos made the announcement while speaking at the company’s inaugural Amazon SMBhav Summit in New Delhi. Asserting his commitment to being a long-term partner of India, Bezos added that the initiative will use Amazon’s global footprint to create $10 billion in India exports by 2025.

Read | Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announces $1 billion investment to help digitize SMBs in India 

 

 


