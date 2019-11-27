Apple Black Friday 2019: Check Out The Best Deals Available On The Latest Apple Products

Black Friday is barely a few days away and ready or not, it's time to make space in your storage for all the things that you know you are definitely going to stock up on. One cannot deny the fact that the best deals are available majorly on electronics. If you are an Apple products fan, then this is no doubt your favourite time of the year.

ALSO READ | TikTok Now Trying To Be An Online Shopping App (sort Of)

Each year, various retailers like Amazon, Walmart, etc come out with irresistible deals on Apple products. For a brand that is known for its high pricing, Apple does not generally host sales. But these deals are surely a steal for any Apple lover.

Black Friday 2019 deals available on Apple products

1. iPhone 11 Pro

Verizon is offering a steal deal for everyone who is running behind on catching up with the latest iPhones available in the market today. When you buy a new iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, Verizon will give you a $700 discount on the second iPhone purchase which is almost like a free mobile for you if you go for the standard iPhone 11.

ALSO READ | IPhone 11 Pro Becomes More Premium By Touch Of Legends, Steve Jobs And The Beatles

2. MacBook Air

Global online retailer giant Amazon is giving a massive discount on the new Apple MacBook Air. The 13 inch and 128GB storage variant is available for just $899 compared to Apple’s original price of the product i.e $1,099. Further, if you opt for the ‘no rush shipping’ option then you can chop another $100 from the pricing.

ALSO READ | Apple Launches 16-inch MacBook Pro With Scissor Keyboard

3. AirPods Pro

Even though the price is not as tempting or less as compared to the ones on other Apple products, the new AirPods Pro is available at a $15 discount. This is a great buy for those who have been wanting to upgrade their AirPods with the new wireless charging case since long.

ALSO READ | Apple AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation Now Available In India

4. Apple MacBook Pro

The newly launched MacBook Pro is already down by $200 on Amazon. Both the 128GB and 256GB varieties have slashed off their prices. For the ones who have been waiting to upgrade, the latest Macbook Pro received positive reviews, and it is probably a good time to buy the product.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 14 Is Like The MacBook Air At Half The Price