IPhone 11 Pro Becomes More Premium By Touch Of Legends, Steve Jobs And The Beatles

Whether you are an iPhone fan or not, this news might fascinate you. The Russian luxury phone brand Caviar recently launched a special edition iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro which features an actual piece of Steve Jobs' black turtleneck cloth. The limited-edition iPhone is called ‘Superior Jobs’. There are only nine such iPhones with Superior edition. It is priced at $6,290 for the 64GB model, going up to $7,460 for the 512GB Max version. Other than Steve Jobs, Caviar has also paid tribute to a few more immortal legends.

Immortal legend's limited edition

iPhone 11 made by Caviar has an embossed Apple logo at the backside which has a tiny piece of Steve Jobs' black turtleneck sweater and also an engraved autograph at the bottom. The company also offers a special edition which pays tribute to boxer Muhammad Ali and music legends, The Beatles. Muhammad Ali's special edition is designed with a piece from Ali's red trunks and a piece from Frazier's blue trunks. The ‘Superior Ali & Frazier’ edition gives a new life to the match which happened decades ago between the two boxing giants Muhammad Ali and Smokin' Joe Frazier.

iPhone featuring The Beatles

The Beatles is one of the greatest bands of all times. They were loved by their fans worldwide. The band gave some best pieces to the world of music. Hey Jude, Here Comes the Sun, and Norwegian Woods are some of their best songs. They have fans all over the world, and fans of the band are delighted to see their essence that will be incorporated into cell phones. The ‘Superior The Beatles’ features pieces of suits worn by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. This edition is limited to only one unit which will cost you $11,210 for a 64GB model and $12,380 for a 512GB model.

