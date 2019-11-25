The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Class Of 80: Mohanlal, Shobana- Can You Identify South Cinema’s Who’s Who In This Pic?

Shopping

Class of 80 brought together all the southern stars in one frame. Take a look at the picture; can you recognise these south stars who are famous for their work?

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
class of 80

Class of 80s is an annual event that brings together a number of south Indian actors. The event marks the anniversary of the iconic Malayalam film, Classmates. The film revolved around the concept of reunion. The south stars turned the anniversary of the film into a tradition where every prominent person of the industry, who started their career in the 1980s, could come together. The event is therefore called Class of 80s and is much anticipated in the south. This year, the event was hosted by Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad.

The Southern film industry came together for Class of 80s

The reunion, which was hosted by Chiranjeevi this year, was attended by a number of prominent personalities of the south. Artists like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Poornima Jairam, Rahman, Sumanth, Jayaram, Parvathy, Revathy, Shobhana, and Khushboo, amongst many others, were in attendance. The theme for the event this year was black and gold. The southern stars can be seen using the two colours in creative ways. The picture was posted by a number of actors on their Instagram handle. Take a look at the reunion pictures here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitesh Pillai (@jiteshpillaai) on

Actor Mohanlal also posted a picture with the host of the event, Chiranjeevi. The fans of the southern star can be seen getting nostalgic about seeing the two in the same frame. Both the actors have a huge fan following down south.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal) on

Read Mohanlal: Here Is The List Of Upcoming Movies Of The Star

Read Chef Mohanlal: The Actor Cooks For Wife Suchitra And Prithviraj's Wife

Fans react to all the south stars coming together

Fans could be seen talking about the event across all social media platforms. Most of them were nostalgic and in awe after seeing so many celebrities together in one frame. There were also people who could not figure who is who. Have a look at few of the fan reactions here.

Read Sanjay Dutt And Mohanlal's Picture Together Explained By Siddique

Read Salman Khan To Unveil Darbar Motion Poster With Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG