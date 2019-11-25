Class Of 80: Mohanlal, Shobana- Can You Identify South Cinema’s Who’s Who In This Pic?

Class of 80s is an annual event that brings together a number of south Indian actors. The event marks the anniversary of the iconic Malayalam film, Classmates. The film revolved around the concept of reunion. The south stars turned the anniversary of the film into a tradition where every prominent person of the industry, who started their career in the 1980s, could come together. The event is therefore called Class of 80s and is much anticipated in the south. This year, the event was hosted by Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad.

The Southern film industry came together for Class of 80s

The reunion, which was hosted by Chiranjeevi this year, was attended by a number of prominent personalities of the south. Artists like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Poornima Jairam, Rahman, Sumanth, Jayaram, Parvathy, Revathy, Shobhana, and Khushboo, amongst many others, were in attendance. The theme for the event this year was black and gold. The southern stars can be seen using the two colours in creative ways. The picture was posted by a number of actors on their Instagram handle. Take a look at the reunion pictures here.

Actor Mohanlal also posted a picture with the host of the event, Chiranjeevi. The fans of the southern star can be seen getting nostalgic about seeing the two in the same frame. Both the actors have a huge fan following down south.

Fans react to all the south stars coming together

Fans could be seen talking about the event across all social media platforms. Most of them were nostalgic and in awe after seeing so many celebrities together in one frame. There were also people who could not figure who is who. Have a look at few of the fan reactions here.

#ClassOf80s 😍

Stars across 5 languages of Indian Cinema from 80's reunion 10th anniversary hosted by Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad! 😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/XBdLXAzVqX — Vysakh (@kkvysakhh) November 24, 2019

A delight to see the evergreen heroes and heroines together. Three cheers to your warm friendship! 🌝#Classof80s @hasinimani @khushsundar — Suriya Gayathri (@suriya_gayathri) November 24, 2017

Lovely; you put a lot of thought into all your reunions. It’s a joy to see the photos every year. No matter how many new artists come, you guys #Classof80s are my all-time favourites! 😍@realradikaa @khushsundar @JSKapoor1234 — Suriya Gayathri (@suriya_gayathri) November 25, 2017

