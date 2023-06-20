From DIY To Industry Leaders: The Journey Of Neon Attack In The LED Neon Lights Market

The demand for inventive ideas in the market is growing rapidly, and one emerging trend in India is neon signs. Neon Attack is a brand that has embraced this trend and made a significant impact. As offices and workspaces become like second homes, LED neon signage is being used to attract customers and employees.

Both individuals and businesses have embraced the neon sign culture to give their brand a modern edge, and Neon Attack led the way by introducing LED neon signs to India. In 2020, Kartik and Hardik Kedia, the founders of Neon Attack, embarked on a DIY project to create neon-like lights using LEDs. Their innovative approach combined flexible LED strips with a durable silicone outer layer, creating visually stunning alternatives to traditional glass neon.

Neon Attack's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement allowed them to stand out in the competitive market. They invested in research and development, introducing features like customizable colours, dimming options, and remote control capabilities. They have also launched "FloRo," a ground-breaking technology that offers 1 million colour options and 200+ flow modes, easily controlled from any smartphone.

With a strong emphasis on premium-grade neon lights, Neon Attack has gained a fantastic reputation and achieved remarkable success within their first two years. They maintain a great relationship with their valued customers and have garnered a remarkable average google rating of 4.8 Their Instagram following exceeds 145k, and they have served over 20k satisfied customers, including 190+ influencers.

Neon Attack is revolutionizing special occasions with their personalized neon lights and signs, adding a touch of brilliance and excitement to any event. Their journey has been nothing short of phenomenal, and they continue to pave the way for a new era of captivating and customizable neon signage in India.