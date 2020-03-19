The Debate
Is DMart Open Or Closed Today Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak In India?

Shopping

DMart is one of the famous stores in India. Due to the current situation of the coronavirus, people have been asking is DMart open today in India. Read to know.

is dmart open

DMart is one of the popular markets for groceries and clothing. As per reports, it has over 200 stores across India in states like in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and many more. Due to the Coronavirus, DMart has been making sure that the required precautions are taken for the same. But the main question that arises is - is DMart closed? 

Is DMart open today?

Yes, DMart is open today from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm. As per reports, all the malls and markets might soon shut down for one month because of the deadly virus that has been spreading. People are seen taking precautions for the same. As per reports, DMart has been allowing only 25 people inside the market to avoid overcrowding.

They are also advising everyone to sanitise their hands before entering. The workers who are working there also have been wearing gloves to avoid any type of contact. Furthermore, the gloves are being changed every 3 hours by the workers.      

Coronavirus updates

There are now 218,564 cases of Coronavirus in the entire world. Out of which, active cases are 208,746, recovered cases are 880 and fatal cases are 8,938. In India, over 166 people are affected out of which there are 3 fatal cases and 15 recovered cases. It is said that people in India have been handling the situation pretty well to avoid the spread of the virus.

