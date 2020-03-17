The Debate
Coronavirus: Dubai Witnesses Vacant Tourist Spots, Empty Malls Amid Pandemic Scare

Rest of the World News

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, according to a government circular issued on Monday Dubai is closing all bars and lounges in the Emirates

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: Dubai witnesses vacant tourist spots, empty malls amid pandemic scare

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally, the panic continues to increase, so much so that it has resulted in chaotic scenes, throughout the globe. The deadly COVID-19 has now spread to 157 countries and territories infecting over 1,70,185 and killing 6,525 people globally, international media reported.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally, according to a government circular issued on Monday Dubai is closing all bars and lounges in the Emirates with immediate effect, until the end of March, turning the life upside-down in the City Of Skyscrapers.

Travel restrictions in the Gulf region, triggered by the coronavirus outbreak may pose the biggest risk to Dubai's hospitality and tourism industry, as per reports. 

Dubai under self-isolation

Malls and mosques in Dubai are almost empty, as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The United Arab Emirates said, that it is shutting major tourism and cultural venues to contain the spread of coronavirus and announced a $27-billion plan to counter the outbreak’s economic impact, as per reports.  

Organisers of Arabian Travel Market, a regional travel and tourism exhibition in Dubai reportedly announced that they will be postponing the exhibition this year. The Arabian Travel Market is one of the biggest travel fairs in the Middle East and will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum and the Ferrari World theme park will be closed from March 15-31, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said, as per reports.

 

First Published:
