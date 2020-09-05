Labor Day Sales 2020: Best TV Deals In U.S. To Get Your Hands On This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day falls on September 7th this year. The Labor Day is a federal holiday observed in the U.S. every first Monday of September. The day is celebrated to honour the American labour movement. It is observed to recognise the contribution of the labourers in the development of the United States of America. Since it is the first Monday after a weekend, so the long holiday is also called Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day Sales 2020 with Best TV deals

24 to 49 inches INSIGNIA Fire TV edition by Amazon- It is considered as Amazon's best-selling TVs where Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV is available for $100. It has specs including video streaming, Netflix access, HBO, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video etc.

In the '65 inches TV' range- Samsung Curved 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is priced at a sale price of $698, plus one can get $302 off when bought from the E-commerce company Amazon.

70 to 85 inches - LG Ultra HD 73 Series 70-inch 4K Smart UHD TV is available for $677, plus when bought from Amazon website when gets discount of $323 as well. The specs include video streaming feature with quick access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, ESPN+, NBC’s Peacock etc. It also has LG’s Magic Remote with voice search which also works as a wireless mouse for the TV.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV is available at $329.99 (available at $229.99 from Amazon website). It features Amazon Alexa and Fire TV.

TCL 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV is available at $479.99 (available at $269 from Amazon).

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Sony 55-inch X750H 4K UHD TV is priced at a sale price of $799.99 ($598 when bought from Amazon website).

It has Sony's latest 4K processor, Triluminos display technology, and has an Android OS.

Samsung Q60T 58-inch QLED UHD 4K TV is priced at $899.99 (while it is $799.99 at Best Buy).

Best Buy also has Labor Day deals for the 50-inch version of the same model at $649 while the 65-inch version is priced at $949.99.

Sony 55-inch A8H Series CX Series OLED 4K UHD TV is priced at $2,299.99 ( while it is available at $1,899.99 from Best Buy). The TV comes with X1 Ultimate 4K processor, Pixel Contract Booster, Trilumunos display and smart assistant features.

Hisense 75-inch 4K TV (H65 Series) is priced at $650 ($499.99 at Best Buy).

Promo Image & story image courtesy: Shutterstock