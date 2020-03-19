Market Basket Senior Hours Announced For Elderly To Shop During Coronavirus Outbreak

Several stores and retail chains in the USA have now adjusted their store hours so that senior citizens can acquire their necessities safely amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, videos of people flocking grocery stores in order to hoard the necessary goods before going to self-quarantine started surfacing on the internet. Empty shelves and sold out canned food items was a common theme seen in the videos. Now, various shopping markets have announced special hours for citizens above 60 years of age to shop for groceries.

Market Basket senior hours announced

Market Basket is one of the most well-known grocery chains in the USA who are known to provide the best services to their customers. The official Twitter account for Market Basket has now announced that they will only serve customers above 60 years of age between 5:30 AM to 7:00 AM on each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The following step has taken by various other grocery stores in the USA too who wish to ensure that the elderly can have a smooth shopping experience amidst the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak,

Beginning tomorrow March 19, 2020, Market Basket will initiate senior shopping hours specifically geared to accommodate the needs of our customers who are 60+.



Each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 AM - 7:00 AM the stores will be open ONLY to serve customers who are 60+ pic.twitter.com/2cfwSjlUg3 — Market Basket (@MarketBasket) March 18, 2020

This is designed to enable these members of our community who are at greater risk with the coronavirus to shop in a less crowded environment, which enables social distancing. — Market Basket (@MarketBasket) March 18, 2020

We ask that you please respect the necessity of a special shopping environment for our most vulnerable neighbors.



Thank you for your help in protecting our neighbors and community. — Market Basket (@MarketBasket) March 18, 2020

