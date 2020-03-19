Kourtney Kardashian On Coronavirus: Hints It Is God’s Wrath In Latest Social Media Post

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her social media handle to make a post related to coronavirus. Kardashian did this with a Biblical reference. Read on to know about what Kourtney Kardashian has to say:

Kourtney Kardashian has this Biblical reference for children

On March 19, 2020, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to post a photo of a page from the Holy Bible. On the page, she has used an orange marker to write, "Pay attention children." The quote from the Bible reads, "Whenever I hold back rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidermic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in Heaven, forgive their sins, and make their lands prosper again.

This post is not only going viral because of Coronavirus but also because of the locusts situation that is haunting Africa and some parts of Asia. The current world situation is out of hand right now but the world governments are trying their best to resolve this situation. School and colleges have been shut down as children and elderly are at maximum risk of getting infected by the COVID-19.

It is a crucial time and one should act responsibly and maintain social distancing. Several celebrities are trying their best to spread awareness and educate people about the various coronavirus prevention measures. Kristen Bell is one of such celebs who had previously used their social media handle to spread mass awareness.

PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2020

