Price Chopper Hours And Special Senior Hour During Coronavirus Pandemic

Shopping

Here are the Price Chopper hours during the Coronavirus pandemic. Price Chopper will also have a special senior hour for elder and at-risk shoppers.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
price chopper hours

Most private stores have been shut down due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in the United States. However, several supermarkets still remain open to provide citizens with food and basic requirements. New York's Price Chopper supermarket chain will also remain open during the Coronavirus lockdown. However, all Price Chopper stores will have much shorter working hours to safeguard customers and employees from the disease. Moreover, like many other stores, Price Chopper will also have special senior hours where they will sever senior citizens and at-risk works. 

Price Chopper hours and senior hours during COVID-19 lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all Price Chopper stores will open at 7 AM and will shut down at 10 PM. The same timings will be followed for all days of the week. These shortened working hours will allow employees to sanitize the store premises thoroughly. Moreover, shorter working hours will also limit human to human contact and will prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Price Chopper stores will also use these additional hours to restock supplies for their customers. 

Price Chopper stores will also have a special senior hour for the elderly and at-risk shoppers. From 6 AM to 7 AM, every day, only senior citizens above the age of 60 and at-risk personnel will be allowed to enter Price Chopper stores. At-risk customers include police officers, healthcare professionals, and first responders, who will have to show their ID cards if they want to enter the store during the senior hour. This special senior hour is meant to safeguard those shoppers who are most venerable to the pandemic. 

Moreover, Price Chopper will be stopping all refund, return, and raincheck policies during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a public statement, Price Chopper's CEO, Scott Grimmett, said that their first priority was on sanitation and supply chain flow. Price Chopper also reassured shoppers that their food supply was not in jeopardy during the Coronavirus lockdown. 

First Published:
COMMENT
