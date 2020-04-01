US Reports 865 New Coronavirus Cases Within 24 Hours, Total Toll At 188,578

The coronavirus pandemic continues to increase its reach and claimed the lives of 865 people in the United States in the last 24 hours until March 31 evening, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll in the US witnessed a spike from 3,008 on March 30 to 3,873 on March 31, and the disease continues to tighten its grip, leaving several confirmed cases behind.

US has 188,578 confirmed cases

The country now accounts for 188,578 confirmed cases, out of which 7,251 have been discharged after they got recovered from the deadly virus. The toll of confirmed cases makes the US the worst-hit nation, bringing it ahead of Italy, Spain, and China.

Though both casualties and new cases have taken a steep rise in the US – especially in New York, where nearly half of the country’s casualties have been reported, the outbreak has yet to reach its peak. According to the predictions made by the experts from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a sharp upsurge in fatalities is expected in the coming weeks, suggesting that the pandemic will touch grandeurs somewhere in the mid-April and the country could witness more than 2,200 deaths per day.

Read: Worldwide Lockdown Hardens As Spain Sees Deadliest Day

Read: Italy Mourns Its Virus Dead At End Of Fateful Month

During a briefing earlier on March 31, the White House’s coronavirus task force reportedly estimated that up to 240,000 patients could come in contact with the outbreak. Several experts in the US have warned the people and government that the casualties could range in six-figure in the coming up weeks. Though the government is relying on strict containment efforts to reduce the number of cases, still the experts predict that the worst is yet to hit the state.

The governors in the US have declared self-isolation or quarantine orders, restricting more than 235 million people from 33 states to stay confined to the four walls of their house. In California, the government officials have also put out a similar call for medical volunteers as coronavirus hospitalizations doubled over the last four days and the number of patients has just tripled.

Read: Trump Finally Issues 30-day Consolidated 'guidelines' For Americans Amid US Covid Horror

Read: Hundreds Of Stranded Americans Leave Nepal Amid Lockdown

Seeking help from the Americans, President Donald Trump reportedly told the media on March 30 that the next 30 days are going to be very crucial for all and if the citizens will not sand unitedly, then fighting the crisis will become even more difficult.

For most people, the deadly virus can cause mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially senior citizens and older adults with existing health problems, the infection can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia. About more than 160,000 people have recovered so far from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins.

(Image credit: AP)