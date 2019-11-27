PS4 Black Friday Deals: Know About The Discounts On Your Favourite PlayStation

If you are someone who loves playing the PlayStation, here is how you can stock up your collection and buy the PS4 at the best deals. The Black Friday deal is coming up this week and almost everything will be on sale. While there might be hundreds of deals on the internet, we will help you sort through and find the best one. Many major retailers and websites have revealed what console, game, and accessory deals they are going to have over this long Thanksgiving weekend. All you need to do is pull up your socks and start digging in.

PS4 Black Friday deals 2019

Read PlayStation 5 Controller Design Revealed On The Japanese Patent Site

Sony announced its official Black Friday 2019 sale recently. They finally confirmed that the PS4 will be on sale this year. However, no retailer ads have mentioned it. The PS4 Pro will be on a 10% discount at multiple stores. Fans of PlayStation and Sony can also look forward to a nice PS4 Slim holiday bundle and an incredible five-game PSVR mega pack. There will also be nice discounts on PS4 exclusives from 2019 and previous years. Amongst the different deals on many websites, it would be confusing for you to pick one which is worth your money. Hence, here are a few deals that have been confirmed for Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019. Out of many, Walmart, Amazon, Game Stop, and Best Buy have early Black Friday deals that are live on their website right now.

Read Microsoft’s Next High-end Xbox Is Codenamed Project Scarlett, Arriving In 2020 To Take On PS5 And Google Stadia

Black Friday 2019 Deals & News

Amazon.com: Black Friday countdown

Walmart.com: The early Black Friday sales

BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals

Target.com: Sneak Peek deals

Adidas.com: Sales on training wear

Read Sony Has Sold 100 Million PlayStation 4 Consoles, Digital Downloads Now Outnumber disc Copies

Belk.com: Daily doorbusters - 75% off

Dell: Sales incoming on Black Friday

Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here

Ebay.com: A strong focus on TVs and consoles

Google Store: Large sums off Pixel phones

Read Microsoft Announces Disk-free Xbox One S All-Digital Console, Shipping Starts From May 7