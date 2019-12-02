The Debate
PS4 Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Get Best Discounts On Your Favourite Console

Shopping

PS4 Cyber Monday deals bring the best discounts on the popular console of Sony. Take a look at the different deals on different online shopping sites. Read on.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
ps4 cyber monday

PS4 and PS4 pro are some of the most popular consoles by Sony. As the Cyber Monday Sales are live on different websites, there is a huge discount on both the console and the accessories. PS4 originally released six years ago but it is still a widely popular game. There is a stellar gaming line-up, a mid-generation 4K upgrade with the PS4 Pro and also a constant fresh gaming release, making Sony’s console hard to topple.

If you are someone looking to upgrade your gaming towards the world of HDR 4K gaming via a cheap PS4 Pro deal then this is your chance. Grab your favourite console with Cyber Monday Sales 2019. Here are the best PS4 deals on the console, accessories, games and more.

  • US: PS4 Slim, 3 games: $216.59 at Amazon

  • US: PS4 Pro: was $399.99, now $299.99 at Walmart

  • US: PSVR with Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf: $249.99 at Best Buy

  • UK: PS4 with FIFA 20: £199 at Amazon

  • UK: PS4 Pro with Death Stranding: £299 at Currys

  • UK: PS4 Pro with Death Stranding and Now TV pass: £299 at Game

  • PS4 500GB Console with Death Stranding and Marvel’s Spider-Man

  • FIFA 20 500 GB PS4 Bundle - $199 at Amazon

Also Read| Sony PS5 Backwards Compatibility Support For Current PS4 Games Could Just Be A Reality

  • PS4 Pro | Fortnite DLC | headset | 12-month PlayStation Plus pass | Now TV Pass | £299 at Game

  • White PS4 Pro | God of War | £319.98 at Ebuyer

  • PS4 controller - various colors | $59.99 $38.99 at Walmart

  • Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle: $38.99 at Walmart

  • PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

  • PlayStation VR Mega Pack | five games | Plus Everybody's Golf | £309.99 at Very

Also Read| Sony PlayStation PS4 Gamers Should Check These Titles Right Away 

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition | PS4 | $69.99 $49.99 at Walmart

  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | PS4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

  • Red Dead Redemption 2: PS4 | $40 $24.99 at Best Buy

Also Read| PS4 games can be played using DualShock controller on your Android

Also Read| PS4 Black Friday Deals: Know About The Discounts On Your Favourite PlayStation

Published:
COMMENT
