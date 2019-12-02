PS4 Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Get Best Discounts On Your Favourite Console

PS4 and PS4 pro are some of the most popular consoles by Sony. As the Cyber Monday Sales are live on different websites, there is a huge discount on both the console and the accessories. PS4 originally released six years ago but it is still a widely popular game. There is a stellar gaming line-up, a mid-generation 4K upgrade with the PS4 Pro and also a constant fresh gaming release, making Sony’s console hard to topple.

If you are someone looking to upgrade your gaming towards the world of HDR 4K gaming via a cheap PS4 Pro deal then this is your chance. Grab your favourite console with Cyber Monday Sales 2019. Here are the best PS4 deals on the console, accessories, games and more.

US: PS4 Slim, 3 games: $216.59 at Amazon

US: PS4 Pro: was $399.99, now $299.99 at Walmart

US: PSVR with Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf: $249.99 at Best Buy

UK: PS4 with FIFA 20: £199 at Amazon

UK: PS4 Pro with Death Stranding: £299 at Currys

UK: PS4 Pro with Death Stranding and Now TV pass: £299 at Game

PS4 500GB Console with Death Stranding and Marvel’s Spider-Man

FIFA 20 500 GB PS4 Bundle - $199 at Amazon

PS4 Pro | Fortnite DLC | headset | 12-month PlayStation Plus pass | Now TV Pass | £299 at Game

White PS4 Pro | God of War | £319.98 at Ebuyer

PS4 controller - various colors | $59.99 $38.99 at Walmart

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle: $38.99 at Walmart

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | five games | Plus Everybody's Golf | £309.99 at Very

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition | PS4 | $69.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | PS4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2: PS4 | $40 $24.99 at Best Buy

