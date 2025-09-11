Updated 11 September 2025 at 22:52 IST
Solar Eclipse 2025: When Is The Last Eclipse Of The Year? All You Need To Know About Surya Grahan In September
Just a few days after the Blood Moon or the Total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan mesmerised star gazers, people in some parts of the world will get to witness Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan. As per NASA, a partial solar eclipse will occur at the Moon’s descending node of orbit on Sunday, September 21, 2025. It’s the last eclipse of 2025.
This year, the chandra grahan and surya grahan will be observed on the first day and the last day of Pitru Paksha respectively. This has added more significance and interest surrounding the celestial events.
Solar eclipse 2025 date and time
Earthsky.org noted, “The September 21, 2025, partial solar eclipse is visible from the South Pacific, including New Zealand and parts of Antarctica. The partial eclipse starts at sunrise at 17:29 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated is 5 hours and 30 minutes behind India Standard Time). The partial eclipse remains visible through 21:53 UTC when the shadow leaves Earth... the maximum eclipse is at 19:41 UTC when 85 percent of the sun will be hidden behind the moon.”
Will India witness Solar Eclipse 2025?
The solar eclipse of September 21 will not be visible from India. Since the eclipse won't be visible in India, there will be no Sutak period or ritual restrictions on the day of the grahan. According to NASA, this partial solar eclipse will primarily be visible in the Southern Hemisphere – Australia, Antarctica, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean. This solar eclipse will not be visible in the UAE or most parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Countries who will not witness the surya grahan apart from India are Pakistan, Sr Lanka, Afghanistan, UAE, Nepal and the entirety of North and South America.
