Solar Eclipse 2027: Date, Timing, India Visibility And All You Need To Know About 'Eclipse Of The Century'

Total Solar Eclipse 2027: A solar eclipse or Surya Grahan will plunge the world into darkness for a duration of six minutes. This rare astronomical event will take place on August 2, a couple of years from now. The Sun will vanish behind the Moon, and for a brief moment, darkness will prevail in certain parts of the world. The upcoming solar eclipse is already being called one of the most significant celestial events of the century. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet. It appears almost exactly the same size as our sun and for those witnessing the event from the path of totality, it will completely cover the sun's visible disk.

What is the duration of Solar Eclipse in 2027?

As per reports, the solar eclipse is expected to stretch on for 6 minutes and 23 seconds. That’s an unusually long duration. Mostly eclipses long roughly around three minutes. In fact, this will be the longest total solar eclipse visible between 1991 and 2114, according to a report by space.com.

One of the most compelling aspects of this solar eclipse is the strategic location of the 'greatest eclipse' point near Luxor, Egypt. Luxor, intersected by the Nile, is home to Ancient Egypt's most magnificent treasures, making it an ideal base for eclipse viewing, according to space.com. Attractions in Luxor include Luxor Temple, the Avenue of Sphinxes and Karnak Temple, while on the west side of the Nile is the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Hatshepsut and the Colossi of Memnon. These places will be ideal for the eclipse viewing.

Will the Solar Eclipse be visible in India?

India and much of South Asia will not be able to witness the Total Solar Eclipse of 2027. People residing in North and South America and regions of East Asia and Australia will also not be able to witness this celestial event.

How to view the Solar Eclipse?