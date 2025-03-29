Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2025 LIVE Updates: Stunning Pictures Of Crescent Sun Take Over The Internet

Solar Eclipse 2025 will be witnessed on March 29 | Image: Republic

Solar Eclipse 2025 Live Updates: The first solar eclipse or surya grahan of the year will be visible on March 29 across Europe, western Africa, eastern North America and northern Asia. Glimpses of the partial solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere enthralled skygazers from London to Norway. During a partial solar eclipse, the moon passes between the Sun and Earth. The moon casts a shadow on Earth and only partly blocks the sun, making it appear like a crescent.

Clear skies away from tall buildings and city lights are the best places to witness the natural phenomenon. For those wondering, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Enthusiasts can still witness it on various streaming sites online.