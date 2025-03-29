sb.scorecardresearch
  News /
  Lifestyle News /
  • Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2025 LIVE Updates: Stunning Pictures Of Crescent Sun Take Over The Internet
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 29th 2025, 19:28 IST

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2025 LIVE Updates: Stunning Pictures Of Crescent Sun Take Over The Internet

Nature and astronomy enthusiasts can witness the first partial solar eclipse of 2025 on various streaming sites online on March 29. Astrologically, a solar eclipse is a significant event.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Solar Eclipse 2025 will be witnessed on March 29
Solar Eclipse 2025 will be witnessed on March 29 | Image: Republic

Solar Eclipse 2025 Live Updates: The first solar eclipse or surya grahan of the year will be visible on March 29 across Europe, western Africa, eastern North America and northern Asia. Glimpses of the partial solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere enthralled skygazers from London to Norway. During a partial solar eclipse, the moon passes between the Sun and Earth. The moon casts a shadow on Earth and only partly blocks the sun, making it appear like a crescent.

Clear skies away from tall buildings and city lights are the best places to witness the natural phenomenon. For those wondering, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Enthusiasts can still witness it on various streaming sites online.  

Image for representation | Image: X

Live Blog

Solar Eclipse 2025 Live Updates: Surya Grahan is of spiritual and astrological significance. Certain food restrictions are followed for health and religious reasons. Moreover, due to the eclipse, various changes are observed in one's astronomical charts. In Hindu traditions, it is believed that during an eclipse, negative energies are at their peak, and consuming food may affect digestion. It is also a time when some zodiac signs will witness changes for the better.

Image of Surya Grahan 2025 | Image: X

March 29th 2025, 19:28 IST

Stunning video of solar eclipse

Skygazers recorded the first partial solar eclipse of 2025 on their devices and shared the stunning results online. Check out this timelapse video of the surya grahan and the moon blocking a part of the sun.

March 29th 2025, 19:16 IST

Check out this stunning video of the solar eclipse

A clip shared by a skygazer gives a glimpse of the surya grahan in their area. The video showed the sun in the shape of a crescent.

March 29th 2025, 19:09 IST

'Low-tech' viewing of solar eclipse

A social media user shared his hack for viewing the solar eclipse. As the grahan can't be viewed through the naked eye, many devised ways to see it without harm

.  

March 29th 2025, 19:00 IST

iPhone captures stunning images of the eclipse

Some photos and videos shared online were of the eclipse captured through the iPhone lens. Safe to say, the images depicted the rising and shrinking crescent of the sun.     

March 29th 2025, 18:52 IST

A time lapse video of the partial solar eclipse

A nature enthusiast recorded a time lapse video of the partial solar eclipse and shared it online. It shows the crescent of the sun growing and decreasing during the grahan. 

March 29th 2025, 18:44 IST

Nature enthusiast captures 'eaten up' sun on phone

A nature enthusiast captured a blurry glimpse of the solar eclipse on their cell phone. 

March 29th 2025, 18:38 IST

Partial solar eclipse in the US

The sun, shaped as a crescent, looked stunning over the tall trees in Maine, US. The partial solar eclipse was at its majestic best in this region.

 

March 29th 2025, 18:34 IST

Sun appears green in North England

In North England, the Sun appeared greenish. Breathtaking images of the surya grahan as observed there were shared online and look simply stunning. 

March 29th 2025, 18:29 IST

Where to watch Solar Eclipse 2025 online?

The Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India and many other countries of the world. It will be visible to the naked eye in Europe, western Africa, eastern North America and northern Asia. Others can stream it online on Royal Observatory Greenwich YouTube channel.

March 29th 2025, 18:22 IST

Stunning pics of Sun take over the internet

The moon cast a shadow on Earth and only partly blocked the sun, making it appear like a crescent. The stunning images shared online quickly went viral.

Published March 29th 2025, 18:23 IST