Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2025 LIVE Updates: Stunning Pictures Of Crescent Sun Take Over The Internet

Solar Eclipse 2025 Live Updates: The first solar eclipse or surya grahan of the year will be visible on March 29 across Europe, western Africa, eastern North America and northern Asia. Glimpses of the partial solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere enthralled skygazers from London to Norway. During a partial solar eclipse, the moon passes between the Sun and Earth. The moon casts a shadow on Earth and only partly blocks the sun, making it appear like a crescent.
Clear skies away from tall buildings and city lights are the best places to witness the natural phenomenon. For those wondering, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Enthusiasts can still witness it on various streaming sites online.
Solar Eclipse 2025 Live Updates: Surya Grahan is of spiritual and astrological significance. Certain food restrictions are followed for health and religious reasons. Moreover, due to the eclipse, various changes are observed in one's astronomical charts. In Hindu traditions, it is believed that during an eclipse, negative energies are at their peak, and consuming food may affect digestion. It is also a time when some zodiac signs will witness changes for the better.
Skygazers recorded the first partial solar eclipse of 2025 on their devices and shared the stunning results online. Check out this timelapse video of the surya grahan and the moon blocking a part of the sun.
A clip shared by a skygazer gives a glimpse of the surya grahan in their area. The video showed the sun in the shape of a crescent.
A social media user shared his hack for viewing the solar eclipse. As the grahan can't be viewed through the naked eye, many devised ways to see it without harm
.
Some photos and videos shared online were of the eclipse captured through the iPhone lens. Safe to say, the images depicted the rising and shrinking crescent of the sun.
A nature enthusiast recorded a time lapse video of the partial solar eclipse and shared it online. It shows the crescent of the sun growing and decreasing during the grahan.
A nature enthusiast captured a blurry glimpse of the solar eclipse on their cell phone.
The sun, shaped as a crescent, looked stunning over the tall trees in Maine, US. The partial solar eclipse was at its majestic best in this region.
In North England, the Sun appeared greenish. Breathtaking images of the surya grahan as observed there were shared online and look simply stunning.
The Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India and many other countries of the world. It will be visible to the naked eye in Europe, western Africa, eastern North America and northern Asia. Others can stream it online on Royal Observatory Greenwich YouTube channel.
The moon cast a shadow on Earth and only partly blocked the sun, making it appear like a crescent. The stunning images shared online quickly went viral.