Sri Sri Awards For Education 2026: Human Values And Absolute Intelligence At The Heart Of The 4th Edition Of Awards

The 4th edition of the prestigious Sri Sri Awards for Education 2026 concluded at the iconic Vishalakshi Mantap within the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, celebrating educators and institutions that have redefined learning by placing consciousness, sustainability and human values at the heart of education. From schools that have embedded humility, discernment and self-belief into their institutional culture, to educators pioneering curricula that blend Indian warfare sciences with yoga, meditation and leadership training, and institutions championing mental health and inclusive learning, the much coveted awards, instituted by the Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) Trust, honoured initiatives that are reshaping how education is imagined and imparted to nurture holistic, future-ready citizens.

The ceremony was graced by the global spiritual master and humanitarian leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with Hon’ble Justice B. S. Patil (Lokayukta, State of Karnataka), Shri Mohandas Pai (Chairman, Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education Services) and Shri Manoj Srivastava (Director of Training, CBSE).

Addressing the gathering, Gurudev highlighted the growing crisis of declining attention spans, emotional distress and classroom violence among children worldwide. “A few decades ago, the attention span was around 50 minutes and today it is 30 seconds,” he said, drawing attention to the urgency of nurturing inner stability. Citing successful interventions by The Art of Living through meditation in violence-prone school districts of Chicago, he shared how structured meditation practices had led to a dramatic reduction in incidents from 265 in a year to under 30.

Emphasising the deeper purpose of education, Gurudev observed, “Education is not about filling children with information. Without helping their personalities blossom, education remains incomplete.”

Reflecting on the transformative role of educators, he remarked, “Teachers have led every revolution in this country, from freedom struggle to intellectual awakening,” reminding the audience of their enduring responsibility in shaping society.



Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Justice B. S. Patil highlighted the distinctive educational philosophy followed by The Art of Living institutions, which focus on enabling students to grow fully, develop fulfilling personalities and contribute meaningfully to the nation. He noted that while acquiring knowledge remains essential, true education lies in living that knowledge in daily life. Reflecting on the atmosphere of peace and equanimity experienced at the Centre, he observed that easy access to information has not necessarily translated into wisdom or ethical conduct, warning that growing selfishness, intolerance and corruption stem from inadequate value-based upbringing.

What is the theme of Sri Sri Awards for Education 2026?

The Awards this year carried the theme “Education: Moving Towards Absolute Intelligence”. Amidst the global emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the programme featured discussions exploring how human intelligence, rooted in consciousness, can transcend the limits of the mind.

Guest of Honour Shri Mohandas Pai reflected on India’s ancient Gurukul tradition, where learning flourished through dialogue and questioning. Recalling his Kannada professor’s insights, he noted how every generation interprets epics like the Ramayana in its own context, illustrating how education must evolve with changing times while remaining rooted in cultural wisdom.

Speaking on the foundational role of learning environments in shaping future citizens, Guest of Honour, Shri Manoj Srivastava, Director (Training), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), emphasised that, “If you give an environment to a child, create a conditioning, he will automatically become curious. And when this curiosity is supported in terms of guidance, direction and resources, that is when a child is inclined to make a difference.”

Underscoring SSRVM’s commitment to nurturing inner resilience alongside intellectual prowess, Commodore H.G. Harsha, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir Trust, shared, “Beyond basic education, Utkarsh Yoga, Medha Yoga and Pragya Yoga have benefitted more than a million young minds that have traversed through the hallways of our schools. These processes equip them to face the adversities of life, and excel beyond their imagination.”

Reflecting on Gurudev’s vision of education rooted in love, compassion, intuition and awareness, Smt. Jaina Desai, Trustee, SSRVM, highlighted the deeper purpose behind the awards. “Teachers are not usually honoured and recognised, and education needs heroes. Each and every one sitting here is a hero for preserving human values. That is where education needs to move, beyond the paradigms of conventional learning.”