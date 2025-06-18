Step Inside Jaaved Jaaferi's 7000 Sq Ft Luxury Home In Mumbai, A Mediterranean Oasis That Offers 320 Degree View Of The Arabian Sea

Jaaved Jaaferi's mansion in Bandra has recently become a hot topic on social media. Since Farah Khan visited the actor's luxurious home for her YouTube show, his Mediterranean-style oasis went viral. Valued at crores, the mansion reflects a perfect blend of elegance and personal charm, featuring neutral tones, a balcony offering a breathtaking 320-degree view and an opulent design.

Inside Jaaved Jaaferi’s Mediterranean-style mansion worth crores

The Maska actor has spent over 40 years in Bandra, which inspired him to create his stunning home. Veteran actor’s luxurious Mumbai residence spans 7,000 square feet and offers an unbelievable Arabian Sea view. The apartment is often described as a Mediterranean oasis filled with cherished memories. Reports suggest that the house is valued at over ₹18 crores. Designed by Kush Bhayani of KULx Studio, the home exudes a calming atmosphere with its eggshell-toned walls and minimalist furniture, creating a warm and inviting space that Jaaved shares with his children, Meezaan and Alaviaa.

Starting with a spacious living area stands out with sleek white pendant lights, a marble dining table paired with teak furniture, dual lounging zones, high ceilings, and expansive windows that lead to balconies surrounding the house, offering a '320-degree view' of the Mumbai skyline. According to Architectural Digest India, the house also boasts an in-house studio adorned with a Charlie Chaplin poster, numerous movies, and an array of movie posters.

Rustic charm blends effortlessly with modern design in handcrafted wooden furniture and polished stone surfaces, bringing memories closer. A cosy reading nook, featuring a built-in bookshelf, holds artefacts collected during family travels alongside an extensive DVD collection.