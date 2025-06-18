Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hard No To Reuniting With Ex Naga Chaitanya For Ye Maaya Chesave Re-Release Promotions Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's hit film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) is set to re-release 15 years on on July 18. The buzz surrounding its re-run is gathering pace and fans are hoping that the lead pair and the ex-couple would reunite for the promotions, for the first time after their ugly divorce in 2021.

In the past two years, some re-released titles have worked well at the box office. A timely release and decent buzz helps in boosting biz, as has been the case with Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, Theri, Gabbar Singh, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more. Ye Maaya Chesave could also bring in the audiences back to the cinema halls, but it largely depends on how the trend around it is in the lead up to its re-release post mid July.

Fans were expecting that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu might reunite for the promotions of YMC ahead of July 18. However, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, The Family Man actress has ruled out any such possibility. "No, I am not promoting Ye Maaya Chesave with anyone. In fact, I’m not promoting the film at all. I don’t know where this talk is coming from. Maybe fans of the film want to see the lead pair together. But one can’t live one’s life through the audience’s lensing of life,” Samantha shared.

Ye Maaya Chesave will re-release on July 18 | Iamge: X