Step Inside Kamal Haasan’s Boat Club Road Sky-Villa, Thug Life Actor's ₹19 Crore House Offers Lakeside Serenity And Neotraditional Artistry

Updated 5 June 2025 at 17:50 IST
Kamal Haasan is currently busy with his just-released film Thug Life. As critics untangling his actioner, we explored his luxurious Sky Villa in Boat Club Road—one of the many properties he has acquired during his five-decade career, including homes in Chennai and London.
According to Housivity, Kamal Haasan’s Boat Club Road bungalow is valued at approximately ₹19 crores. The house seamlessly combines elegance with practicality, showcasing a thoughtful design. The spacious living areas are adorned with stunning artworks and personal memorabilia, celebrating Kamal Haasan’s illustrious film career. Photographs from his various projects decorate the walls, highlighting his remarkable journey and achievements.
The kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, is a dream for any chef. It connects to the dining area, creating the perfect setting for both intimate family meals and grand gatherings. Each bedroom, furnished with elegance, serves as a cosy retreat, featuring unique themes that blend contemporary and traditional styles. The interiors are tastefully decorated, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere that truly embodies the essence of home.
He owns a 60-year-old ancestral bungalow in central Chennai, where the freshly painted pillars evoke nostalgia, and every beam has witnessed script readings. Renovated in 2021 with rustic teak and minimalist white interiors, it serves as the family’s emotional hub. Additionally, he is said to own three properties in Mangaluru and two in Bengaluru.
